How to Make Peanut Butter Crunch

The remarkable confection above is the invention of a teeny food company in Kingston, Washington, called Mirracole Morsels. A combination of caramel, peanuts and peanut butter, the candy is flaky, crisp and chewy all at once. The secret to the light, layered texture is the aerating power of the baking soda, which gets stirred into hot caramel before it’s folded into melted peanut butter. “Miracle Peanut Butter Crunch has that Butterfinger taste and texture,” says Nicole Haley, the owner of Mirracole Morsels. “That’s the magic.”

Candy Step-by-Step

1. START THE CARAMEL

In a saucepan, boil sugar with light corn syrup, water and unsalted butter.

2. MAKE THE PEANUT MIXTURE

Add chopped peanuts and salt to peanut butter, then mix until fully blended.

3. MELT THE PEANUT MIXTURE

Microwave at high power until hot to the touch.

4. FINISH THE CARAMEL

When it reaches 285°, aerate by stirring in the baking soda–vanilla mixture.

5. MAKE THE CANDY

Using a heatproof spatula, fold the hot caramel into the hot peanut butter mixture.

6. SHAPE THE CANDY

Scrape into a foil-lined pan and smooth the surface, pressing down with the spatula.