How to Make No-Waste Veggie Chips

If there's one thing we always have in excess in the F&W Test Kitchen, it's vegetable scraps—from carrot, parsnip and onion peels to kale, swiss chard and herb stems. These trimmings are normally just composted, but they can be made into a deliciously, crispy snack. So, whatever you're making, whether it be carrot cake, onion soup or mashed sweet potatoes, save the trim—even the cut ends from onions will work (minus that papery outer layer). Here's how to turn those scraps into crunchy chips.

Line a baking sheet with paper towels. In a large saucapan, heat about an inch of oil up to 400F. Pat dry the vegetable peels and stems, and then working in batches, place them in the pot and fry until the oil stops bubbling, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer them to the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and let cool completely. Serve with your favorite dip or munch on as is.

Note: We usually have leftover frying oil in the pantry but if you don't have any on hand, or you want to try a healthier version, just toss the scraps with some olive oil, salt and pepper and bake in a 375F oven until crisp, about 20 minutes.

