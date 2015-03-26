How to Make a Next-Level Honey-Glazed Ham for Easter

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

Want to create a super-succulent ham that puts storebought stuff to shame? To make this show-stopping, flavor-loaded centerpiece dish, we brine a pork shank for three days, then cook it, glaze it, roast it, and serve. Golden-brown and gorgeous, this homemade ham will bowl over guests, who will henceforth revere you as the meat master you always knew you could be.

Cut from the upper leg of the pig, shanks are small enough that you can serve them one per plate (personal hams!) at a decadent dinner party, or prepare one or two for your family as part of a special Sunday supper. Don't be afraid to brine a bunch at a time—leftover ham comes in handy when you want delicious sandwich filler for a tailgate party, or some salty meat to pork up your breakfast omelet. Also, you can always prep in advance then reheat whenever you're ready to serve—cooked shanks will last for two months in the fridge, good to go when you need an incredible weekday dinner in a flash. However you use them, we think you'll love showcasing your newfound shank skills. Because this, here, is a dish that tastes as good as it looks. And damn, does it look good.

Equipment: Sous vide setup

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com

