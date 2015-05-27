How to Make Naturally Colorful Frosting

F&W's Mad Genius, Justin Chapple, proves he is the duke of cake decorating with this latest and greatest trick. Amp up your cakes even more by making your own naturally colored frosting—it’s easier than you think. Here, seven super creamy and delicious ways to make vibrant frosting without food coloring.

1. Pink. Strawberry jam is a super-easy addition, and it adds bright berry flavor, too. Try it on strawberry shortcake cupcakes.

2. Light Brown. This hazelnut buttercream frosting is rich and luxurious. Seattle chef Tom Douglas sometimes folds in whipped cream for a lighter touch.

3. Green. Here, matcha powder is added to the frosting for a lime-green hue.

4. Dark Brown. This ultra-dark and fudgy frosting is incredible on super rich chocolate cake.

5. White. Mascarpone is an Italian cheese that's both delicate and creamy. Here, it's simply blended with confectioners' sugar to create a sublime, snow-white frosting. For the best results, try to buy mascarpone that's very fresh.

6. Caramel. Fudge-like in texture, this decadent caramel frosting has a warm and beautiful hue.

7. Yellow. Here, finely grated lemon zest and lemon juice are added to silky buttercream, giving it a light yellow color with bright flavor. Add an egg yolk to make the color more vibrant.

