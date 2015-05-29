How to Make Mojo, the Ultimate All-Purpose Condiment for Summer

Last week, the Food & Wine Test Kitchen got a visit from the brilliant Puerto Rican chef (and F&W BNC) Jose Enrique, who showed us how to make his amazing, zesty mojo.

May 29, 2015

Last week, the Food & Wine Test Kitchen got a visit from the brilliant Puerto Rican chef (and F&W BNC) Jose Enrique, who showed us how to make his amazing, zesty mojo. This chunky, versatile condiment is a mix of fresh lime juice (he used super-cool seedless ones from Puerto Rico), ripe papaya and creamy avocado. The best part? It comes together in minutes. Enrique served the mojo alongside crispy fried boneless snapper, but it can go with just about anything. Try it with grilled pork and chicken or mounded on shrimp tacos. Enrique's only advice? Eat it quickly. Trust us when we say that won't be a problem.

Papaya-and-Avocado Mojo
Total Time 15 min
Serves 6 to 8

1 medium red bell pepper—cored, seeded and thinly sliced
1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 tomato—cored, seeded and cut into thin strips
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
3 Hass avocados—pitted, peeled and chopped
1 large ripe papaya—seeded, peeled and chopped
2 cups cilantro, chopped
3 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil
Kosher salt

In a large bowl, combine the red pepper with the onion, tomato and lime juice. Gently fold in the avocados, papaya, cilantro and oil. Season with salt and serve alongside grilled meat or fish.

