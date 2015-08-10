How to Make Microwave Mug Cake with Melted Ice Cream

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen’s Justin Chapple takes a tip from Top Chef champion Kristen Kish and reveals how to make the easiest mug cake ever. The secret? Melted ice cream. Watch the video to see how to make a perfect moist, single serving of cake in no time.

