How to Make Microwave Mug Cake with Melted Ice Cream

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen’s Justin Chapple takes a tip from Top Chef champion Kristen Kish and reveals how to make the easiest mug cake ever. 

F&W Editors
August 10, 2015

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen’s Justin Chapple takes a tip from Top Chef champion Kristen Kish and reveals how to make the easiest mug cake ever. The secret? Melted ice cream. Watch the video to see how to make a perfect moist, single serving of cake in no time.

Related: 10 Cake Decorating Tips
Best Chocolate Cakes in the U.S.
How to Make a Meringue Cake

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up