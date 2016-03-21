How to Make Kimchi Slaw

This tangy kimchi vinaigrette brings nice heat and lightness to the classic mayo-based coleslaw. You can also use it as a green salad dressing, drizzle it over roasted chicken, or even use it as a marinade for steak. Spoon it over scrambled eggs, or stir some into your next tomato sauce for lasagna or spaghetti. Make a double batch since it will keep for two weeks—and start experimenting!

Kimchi Slaw

Total 20 Min

Serves 6 to 8

For the Kimchi Vinaigrette

¾ cup chopped napa cabbage kimchi, plus ¼ cup kimchi juice

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. canola oil

For the Coleslaw

1 small head savoy cabbage (1 ¼ lbs.), cored and shredded (12 cups)

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1 cup coarsely chopped cilantro

1 ½ tsp. crushed coriander seeds

Kosher salt and pepper

Make the kimchi vinaigrette: In a food processor, combine the kimchi, kimchi juice and lemon juice and pulse to combine. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the oil until well blended. Make the coleslaw: In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Add the vinaigrette, season with salt and pepper and toss to evenly coat.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated for 2 weeks. The coleslaw can be refrigerated for 3 hours.