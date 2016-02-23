How to Make Kimchi Marinara Sauce

You wouldn't think so, but kimchi and tomatoes make a fine pair. Growing up, my brother and I ate many, many bowls of spaghetti and meatballs with spicy kimchi on the side. That's what inspired this marinara sauce. Try this Korean spin on the classic Arrabiata by adding fiery kimchi for a rich and tangy all-purpose sauce with a kick. Use it as a pizza sauce, for Chicken Parmesan or in Shakshuka.

Kimchi Marinara Sauce

Active 20 Min; Total 50 Min

Makes 6 cups

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup finely chopped onion

1 garlic clove, minced

2 cups chopped napa kimchi

Two 28-oz. cans whole peeled tomatoes in juice

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

Pinch of sugar

3 basil sprigs

Kosher salt

1. In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion, garlic and kimchi and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and golden, about 8 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a food processor and add the tomatoes; puree until smooth.

2. In the saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add the tomato paste and sugar and cook, stirring, until lightly caramelized, about 3 minutes. Add the tomato mixture and basil, cover and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 30 minutes. Season with salt.

Make Ahead: The marinara can be refrigerated for 2 weeks.