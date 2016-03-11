How to Make Kimchi Hummus

This recipe is a unique variation on the favorite party dip. By incorporating the kimchi two ways – sautéed and fresh – you get a deeper, richer flavor with a bright, tangy finish. You can also use this hummus as a crostini topping, or as a spread on pita bread for a fresh cucumber sandwich. If you toss some of the kimchi hummus with cold soba noodles, chopped vegetables and a drizzle of toasted sesame oil, you'll create a healthy yet creamy and satisfying meal.

Kimchi Hummus

Total 20 Min

Makes 3 cups

½ cup plus 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups finely chopped napa cabbage kimchi, plus 1 Tbsp. kimchi juice

2 cups cooked chickpeas

¼ cup tahini

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and pepper

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add 1 cup of the kimchi and cook over moderately-high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a food processor. Add the chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, the remaining 1 cup kimchi, the kimchi juice, and ¼ cup of water. Pulse to combine. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the remaining ½ cup oil until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The hummus can be refrigerated for 1 week.