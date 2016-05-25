How to Make Kimchi-Glazed Chicken Wings

No Memorial Day cookout is complete without them.

Kay Chun
May 25, 2016

Spice up your Memorial Day cookout with these addicting salty-sweet kimchi-glazed chicken wings. The spicy glaze comes together in no time, yet packs a wollop of flavor. Not only is it great on wings, it's also delicious on anything you're throwing on the grill. Use it as a marinade for steak, baste it on burgers and hot dogs, or spice up grilled veggies.

Kimchi-Glazed Chicken Wings

Active 25 Min; Total 1 Hr 20 Min

Serves 4

For the Glaze

1 cup chopped napa cabbage kimchi
2 Tbsp. turbinado sugar
1 Tbsp. white miso
1 Tbsp. fish sauce
3 Thai chile or arbol chile peppers, minced
6 Tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving

For the Chicken Wings

12 whole chicken wings (3 lbs.)
2 Tbsp. canola oil
Kosher salt and pepper
Cilantro leaves and thinly sliced scallions, for garnish

  1. Make the glaze: In a blender, combine the kimchi, sugar, miso and fish sauce with ½ cup of water and puree until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat for about 5 minutes, until slightly thickened. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the chile peppers and the lime juice.
  2. Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a rack over a baking sheet.
  3. Make the wings: In a large bowl, combine the chicken wings, the oil, ¼ cup of the glaze and season with salt and pepper; toss to evenly coat. Arrange the wings on the prepared rack and roast for 15 minutes. Glaze the wings with ¼ cup of the glaze and roast for 15 minutes. Repeat one more time with ¼ cup of the glaze and roast for 15 minutes longer, until the wings are caramelized and cooked through. Transfer the wings to a serving platter and baste with some more of the glaze. Garnish with cilantro and scallions and serve with lime wedges.

