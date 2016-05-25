How to Make Kimchi-Glazed Chicken Wings

Spice up your Memorial Day cookout with these addicting salty-sweet kimchi-glazed chicken wings. The spicy glaze comes together in no time, yet packs a wollop of flavor. Not only is it great on wings, it's also delicious on anything you're throwing on the grill. Use it as a marinade for steak, baste it on burgers and hot dogs, or spice up grilled veggies.

Kimchi-Glazed Chicken Wings

Active 25 Min; Total 1 Hr 20 Min

Serves 4

For the Glaze

1 cup chopped napa cabbage kimchi

2 Tbsp. turbinado sugar

1 Tbsp. white miso

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

3 Thai chile or arbol chile peppers, minced

6 Tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving

For the Chicken Wings

12 whole chicken wings (3 lbs.)

2 Tbsp. canola oil

Kosher salt and pepper

Cilantro leaves and thinly sliced scallions, for garnish