How to Make Kimchi-Cheddar Waffles

Waffles are the perfect vehicle for mix-ins. Turn your basic waffle batter into a super-savory meal by adding fiery kimchi and gooey cheddar cheese. It's unexpected, but the combination is so addicting you'll want to eat these at any time of day. In the morning, try them with crispy bacon and maple syrup. For a quick lunch, sandwich them with turkey or roast beef, or turn them into croutons to top a fun kale salad. You can even cut the waffles into small squares and top them with smoked salmon and crème fraîche for unique cocktail party hors d'hoeuvres.

Here, we swapped in tangy buttermilk to tenderize the waffles and also folded in whipped fluffy egg whites to help keep them light and crispy.

Kimchi-Cheddar Waffles

Total 30 min

Serves 4

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoons baking soda

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

3 large egg whites

3 large egg yolks

1 ½ cups buttermilk

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

1 cup chopped napa cabbage kimchi

1 cup finely grated sharp cheddar cheese

3 scallions, finely chopped

2 serrano chile peppers, finely chopped

Vegetable oil spray

Heat a waffle iron until very hot. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt. Using a handheld electric mixer and in a medium bowl, beat the egg whites at medium speed until medium-soft peaks form, about 3 minutes; keep chilled. In a separate medium bowl, mix the egg yolks with the buttermilk, butter, kimchi, cheese, scallions and chile peppers until well incorporated. Add the flour mixture and mix until well blended, then fold in the egg whites.