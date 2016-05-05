How to Make Kimchi-Cheddar Biscuits

If you love fresh buttery biscuits hot out of the oven, just wait until you try these kimchi-cheddar biscuits. The kimchi is sautéed in butter until golden and caramelized before being folded into the dough, adding subtle heat and umami. Delicious smeared with butter and topped with eggs, they also make the perfect vehicle for epic fried chicken biscuit sandwiches. Make a huge batch of these, cut them into any shape you want and keep them in the freezer for whenever your biscuit craving hits.

Kimchi-Cheddar Biscuits

Total 45 Min

Makes 8

8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cubed and chilled

1 ½ cups finely chopped napa cabbage kimchi

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. sweet paprika

1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup buttermilk

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1. In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the kimchi and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden and dry, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

2. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375°. In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, salt, pepper and paprika. Using your fingertips, blend the remaining 6 tablespoons of butter into the flour mixture until pea size pieces remain. Stir in both of the cheeses, cream, buttermilk, scallions and the cooled kimchi just until incorporated. Pat the dough into a 1 ½-inch-thick rectangle and cut into 8 equal pieces (or any size that you'd like). Arrange 1 inch apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

3. Bake for about 30 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a rack and cool. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead: The biscuits can be refrigerated overnight and rewarmed before serving.