How to Make Instant Christmas Ice Cream

When you inevitably come down with cookie ennui this holiday season, don’t give up and stop eating sweets. Just switch to something lighter and easier to make: ice cream!

F&W Editors
December 18, 2015

Watch the video above to learn how to make almost-instant ice cream with frozen bananas from F&W Test Kitchen’s Justin Chapple. Then, Christmas-ify the quick and delicious dessert with these mix-in ideas.

Spicy, crunchy ginger snap crumbles is terrific in the easy ice cream.

Add some minty freshness with store-bought peppermint bark or homemade peppermint buttercrunch.

This DIY double-chocolate cookie crumble is hard to resist. Try to save enough to mix into a few scoops.

Crunchy candied almonds are a deliciously nutty addition.

Zesty candied orange slices look great mixed into ice cream and taste amazing too.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up