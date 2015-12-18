How to Make Instant Christmas Ice Cream

Watch the video above to learn how to make almost-instant ice cream with frozen bananas from F&W Test Kitchen’s Justin Chapple. Then, Christmas-ify the quick and delicious dessert with these mix-in ideas.

Spicy, crunchy ginger snap crumbles is terrific in the easy ice cream.

Add some minty freshness with store-bought peppermint bark or homemade peppermint buttercrunch.

This DIY double-chocolate cookie crumble is hard to resist. Try to save enough to mix into a few scoops.

Crunchy candied almonds are a deliciously nutty addition.

Zesty candied orange slices look great mixed into ice cream and taste amazing too.