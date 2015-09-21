How to Make Insanely Easy One-Step Dulce de Leche

High-tech chef Richard Blais typically thinks outside the box, but for this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips he’s thinking inside the can—the can of condensed milk, that is. Watch the episode to see F&W's Justin Chapple demonstrate how Blais makes gooey, sweet dulce de leche in no time by cooking sweetened condensed milk in the can.

