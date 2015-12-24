How to Make Incredible Brussels Sprouts

While brussels sprouts were once a punch line, we now seek them out—roasted, raw and everywhere in between. In the above video, our sister brand Cooking Light shows you how to get them irresistibly brown and crispy in the oven.



Here, some of our favorite recipes for the once-maligned vegetable.



1. Maple-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Maple syrup is a perfect antidote to the subtle bitterness of brussels sprouts.



2. Spicy-and-Garlicky Brussels Sprouts

There are only four ingredients (plus salt) in this incredibly flavorful side dish.

3. Brussels Sprouts with Lemon and Thyme

Bright, acidic lemon is a great complement to brussels sprouts in this simple sautéed side.

4. Brussels Sprouts with Prosciutto and Juniper

Juniper berries provide a surprising woodsiness to the classic combination of brussels sprouts and salty pork.

5. Brussels Sprout Tortilla

Smoky and spicy, this brussels sprouts–studded tortilla is a guaranteed hit.