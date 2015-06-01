How to Make an Incredible All-Purpose Dry Rub for Grilling

Joe Carroll makes stellar barbecue and grilled meats at Brooklyn’s Fette Sau and St. Anselm. In the book Feeding the Fire, he shares his smartest tips plus recipes for classic cuts, unusual cuts like salmon collar and beef cheeks, and amazing sauces and marinades. The espresso  rub below is the only one he uses—it’s that good.

June 01, 2015

Espresso Dry Rub
Makes about 4 1/3 cups

In a container, mix 1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar with 1 cup kosher salt, 1 cup ground espresso beans,  1/4 cup freshly ground black pepper,  1/4 cup garlic powder and 2 tablespoon  each ground cinnamon, ground cumin and cayenne. Cover and shake well. Store in a cool place for up to  2 months. Use for anything smoked or grilled over indirect heat.

