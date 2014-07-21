How to Make Ice Cream Without an Ice Cream Maker

In this week's Mad Genius Tips video, F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple reveals how to easily make ice cream at home with a Ziploc bag, a freezer and a food processor. 

F&W Editors
July 21, 2014

Did you forget to add an ice cream maker to your wedding registry? Or maybe you finally threw it out after not using it for so many years. Whatever the case, you have a serious homemade ice cream craving and no machinery. Whatever will you do? Don’t give up and head to the freezer aisle. Instead, watch this week’s Mad Genius Tips video in which F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple reveals how to easily make ice cream at home with a Ziploc bag, a freezer and a food processor. Learn more essential cooking tricks by watching all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: How to Make Instant Ice Cream
An Insanely Easy Way to DIY Ice Cream Sandwiches
6 Best-Ever Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up