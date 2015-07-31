How to Make a Humongous Ice Cream Sundae Like Jacques Torres

He might be known as Mr. Chocolate, but Jacques Torres also makes some crazy-good ice cream—available at multiple NYC locations including Grand Central Station. This week, he stopped by the Food & Wine Test Kitchen to give us a taste of some of his top-selling flavors like ancho-spiked “Wicked” chocolate, perfect vanilla and super-fresh strawberry. He also took the time to demonstrate how to make his version of Nutella (a.k.a. Jacquetella) and a super-easy berry compote. To top off his over-the-top visit, Torres showed us how to put together the Lovers’ Cup, a massive ice cream sundae for two (though it could definitely feed four). Get some inspiration for your next sundae by looking through the step-by-step sundae-making GIFs of Torres, below. (And start with amazing toppings by making your own via F&W's pro guide or ordering Torres signatures like chocolate-covered Cheerios.)

Step 1: Scoop the ice cream.

Step 2: Drizzle on the berry compote.

Step 3: Spoon on the Nutella (or Jacquetella in this case).

Step 4: Top with chocolate-covered caramel popcorn.

Step 5: Add the whipped cream.

Step 6: Sprinkle on chocolate-covered almonds.

Step 7: Serve with style.

Related: Best Artisanal Vanilla Ice Creams

DIY Ice Cream Sandwiches

More Great Sundaes