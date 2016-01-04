How to Make a Healthy Breakfast Smoothie Bowl

Eating a healthy breakfast in the New Year doesn't have to mean a boring bowl of oatmeal. In this video, watch how to make a hearty banana-nut smoothie bowl that tastes just like the muffins, without all the added sugar.
Here, five more delicious (and healthy) breakfast smoothies.
1. Banana Smoothies
In just a bit more time than it takes to prepare cereal, you can make star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's healthy breakfast shake.
2. Açai Super Smoothie
This amazing smoothie combines the nutritious Amazaonian berry açai and pomegranate juice.
3. Beet-Cacao Smoothie
Beetroot and raw cacao are full of vitamins and minerals, and packed with powerful antioxidants.
4. Almond-Espresso Smoothie
This energizing smoothie is ready in less than ten minutes, making it the perfect breakfast-on-the-go.
5. Strawberry-Almond Smoothie
Coconut water gives this dairy-free drink a lovely sweetness.