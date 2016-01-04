How to Make a Healthy Breakfast Smoothie Bowl

Eating a healthy breakfast in the New Year doesn't have to mean a boring bowl of oatmeal. In this video, watch how to make a hearty banana-nut smoothie bowl that tastes just like the muffins, without all the added sugar.

Here, five more delicious (and healthy) breakfast smoothies.

1. Banana Smoothies 

Five ingredients plus ice is all you need for this fantastic breakfast drink.

In just a bit more time than it takes to prepare cereal, you can make star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's healthy breakfast shake. 

2. Açai Super Smoothie 

This amazing smoothie combines the nutritious Amazaonian berry açai and pomegranate juice.

3. Beet-Cacao Smoothie 

© Emma Galloway

Beetroot and raw cacao are full of vitamins and minerals, and packed with powerful antioxidants.

4. Almond-Espresso Smoothie 

This energizing smoothie is ready in less than ten minutes, making it the perfect breakfast-on-the-go.

5. Strawberry-Almond Smoothie  

Coconut water gives this dairy-free drink a lovely sweetness. 

