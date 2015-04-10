How to Make Fresh Pasta Step-by-Step in 9 GIFs

If you've ever hesitated to try making fresh pasta, our fantastic step-by-step GIF guide taken from a live Periscope session with Philadelphia's Marc Vetri will get you fired up. The author of the fantastic new book Mastering Pasta stopped by the F&W Test Kitchen to share his best tips for leveling up your noodles as well as some cool details on how he mills his own wheat for pastas at his Vetri restaurant. Watch and be amazed.

1. Mix eggs and olive oil in the well of flour.

2. Add flour gradually into the egg mix.

3. Work the dough so that everything is totally incorporated.

4. After letting the dough sit for 30 minutes, roll it out.

5. Continue to roll the dough until it is thin enough to see through. Brandish it like a bullfighter's cape.

6. Fold the dough over a few times.

7. Cut the dough into strips.

8. Gather all of the noodles together.

9. Make it rain.