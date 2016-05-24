How to Make Francis Mallmann's Gnocchi with Chorizo Sauce

© David Malosh

Francis Mallmann's mouthwatering gnocchi presents pefectly contrasting flavors.

Annie Quigley
May 24, 2016

"It's very important to have opposites in life," says Argentinean chef Francis Mallmann. "You sleep one night in a beautiful hotel, and then the next night you sleep under a tree. If you always sleep in a palace, it's very boring. And if you always sleep under a tree, it's sort of chilly." Mallmann—the author of Mallmann on Fire and the "Ambassador of Fire" at Miami Beach's Faena Hotel, where he has a new restaurant, Los Fuegos—applies this philosophy of opposites to his food. For example, in his gnocchi with chorizo sauce, "the chorizo has a very peasant, strong flavor, and the delicate gnocchi melt in your mouth. When you have clashes of tastes in your mouth, it makes you awake." 3201 Collins Ave.; faena.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up