How to Make Foolproof Mashed Potatoes

Instead of using butter, chef José Andrés prefers to add richness with olive oil and Manchego cheese. His tip: "Add the olive oil slowly to the potatoes because if you dump it in all at once, you'll get streaks of oil."

F&W Editors
November 20, 2015

Mashed potatoes are a must-serve Thanksgiving side dish. But how they're served is up for debate: Lumpy or smooth, classic Russet or baby red potatoes, milk or cream. Here, are three ways to make mashed potatoes the whole table will enjoy.

1. The Simple and Classic
With just five ingredients and one pot, you can serve up a deliciously creamy version.

2. The New Approach
A tool you likely already have in your kitchen is guaranteed to bring you extremely smooth, creamy potatoes.


3. The Handyman
Get your paddle mixer out of the garage and let Jamie Bissonnette show you how to fix your mashed potatoes.

