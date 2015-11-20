How to Make Foolproof Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a must-serve Thanksgiving side dish. But how they're served is up for debate: Lumpy or smooth, classic Russet or baby red potatoes, milk or cream. Here, are three ways to make mashed potatoes the whole table will enjoy.

1. The Simple and Classic

With just five ingredients and one pot, you can serve up a deliciously creamy version.

2. The New Approach

A tool you likely already have in your kitchen is guaranteed to bring you extremely smooth, creamy potatoes.



3. The Handyman

Get your paddle mixer out of the garage and let Jamie Bissonnette show you how to fix your mashed potatoes.