How to Make Fish Sauce

Kristin Donnelly
August 27, 2012

© Kate Hazell

Fish sauce gives southeast Asian food its hallmark savory flavor. The best versions are fermented the traditional way, outside in the sun.

Step 1 Catch, rinse and drain black anchovies.

Step 2 Layer with sea salt in barrels or clay pots.

Step 3 Weigh down the fish with rocks and let ferment in the sun. Drain off the resulting fish sauce one year later.

