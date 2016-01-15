How to Make an Edible Emoji Egg

Ever been to a restaurant where your asparagus or corned-beef hash came topped with a cartoonishly perfect fried egg? That sunshine-yellow yolk; that smooth, flawless white. It's like the chef reached into her phone, grabbed the emoji egg people use as a shorthand for brunch, and slapped it atop your dish. How the heck did the kitchen manage to fry up such a perfect specimen? Nick Gavin—a man who rarely settles for less than perfection—is just the guy to show us. Watch this video to learn the simple technique, then whip it out next time you've got an, ahem, breakfast guest—or just want to treat your own self to something special.

What You'll Need:

A nonstick pan

An egg

Some butter

An emoji-enabled smartphone (Not for this. We just think you'll enjoy those fun little symbols.)

Get the full technique here.