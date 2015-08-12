How to Make the Easiest DIY Ice Cream Cake Ever

With more than a month left of summer, we've still got quite a few blistering days ahead of us. And while it's perfectly acceptable to cool down by running through the sprinklers or sipping an icy beverage, I think ice cream is by far the best way to beat the heat. You could make these totally perfect ice cream sandwiches, but I encourage you to think outside the box and make an insanely easy DIY ice cream cake. All you need are 12 classic ice cream sandwiches—yes, those wonderfully nostalgic treats—and about 6 cups of homemade or store-bought frosting. Here's how you do it:

Working quickly, spread a small square of frosting on a cake plate and arrange three ice cream sandwiches on top, side by side. Spread a 1/4-inch layer of frosting over the ice cream sandwiches and arrange three ice cream sandwiches on top in the opposite direction; frost again. Repeat the layering and frosting two more times. Freeze until firm. Frost the outside of the cake and decorate the top with sprinkles or chocolate chips and shavings. Freeze again before serving. (The cake can be wrapped in plastic and frozen for up to three days before serving.)

