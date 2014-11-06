How to Make DIY XO Sauce

We asked chefs to peek into their crystal balls and tell us what foods we’ll be talking about in five years. Here’s what they predicted.

For F&W Best New Chef 2014 Paul Qui, XO sauce is the ultimate shortcut to deliciousness. “If you have some XO sauce lying around, you can buy whatever you want at the supermarket—cabbage, string beans, okra. Sauté it in XO sauce and it’s done,” he says.

While the umami-packed sauce can be found in nearly any supermarket, it is also easy to make from scratch—and it keeps in the fridge for months. Try making your own classic version of the sauce with dried shellfish, garlic, ham and fermented black beans or, alternatively, you can make a vegetarian version of the sauce with mushrooms.

