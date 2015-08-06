How to Make DIY Summer Rolls

We’re about to share something that is going to make a lot of Vietnamese restaurants very nervous: Summer rolls (or gỏi cuốn) are easier to make at home than you think. Typically filled with meat or shrimp and vegetables and served at room temperature or slightly cool, they live up to their name and are perfect for summer meals. Here, F&W’s best recipes for delicious DIY summer rolls.

1. Shrimp-and-Vegetable Summer Rolls

These healthy rolls get crunch and color from yellow peppers, lettuce and carrots.

2. Grilled-Beef Summer Rolls

Chilled leftover steak is perfect in these light, vegetable-packed, easy to make rolls.

3. Shrimp-and-Avocado Summer Rolls

Blogger Shu Han Lee calls these simple, fresh, herb-packed rolls “salad inside rice paper.”

4. Roast Beef Summer Rolls

This Americanized take on summer rolls calls for roast beef from the deli.

5. Grilled Shrimp Summer Rolls

Emeril Lagasse’s rolls are filled with quickly grilled shrimp, crunchy romaine, cellophane noodles, mint, cilantro and carrot.

6. Daikon-Papaya Summer Rolls with Minted Yogurt Sauce

These sweet-and-tangy rolls are the perfect way to start a dinner party.

7. Shrimp and Chicken Summer Rolls

This is one of the lightest dishes on the planet, but it’s full of flavor.

8. Vegetable Summer Rolls with Chile-Lime Dipping Sauce

Rolling peppers, sprouts and avocado into these terrific rolls is a great way to get your daily dose of vegetables.

9. Shrimp and Green Papaya Summer Rolls

Tart green papaya is delicious with sweet shrimp and an incredible coconut-peanut dipping sauce.

