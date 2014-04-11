How to Make a Deviled Ostrich Egg (Hammer Required)

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, four of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Flavor-Enhancing Fork: Dieters, don’t you wish that carrot stick you’re noshing on tasted more like chocolate? The secret to satisfaction could be found in a new fork. The Aromafork is a lot like other forks—it’s metal, it has three tines, it picks up food—and it also has a slot for a capsule of liquid aroma, which releases a flavor-enhancing scent as you eat. Included are 21 different scents including basil, vanilla, chocolate and mint. The package costs $60.

Edible Dolls: Mr. Li, an artist in China, has been making realistic-looking models/dolls/sculptures of people and pop culture characters for over thirty years. All of his works are edible. Made from a simple dough of flour and water, the dolls can be made-to-order (so you can get one of yourself) and cost $45.

The Alphabet Sandwich: This insanely huge (and educational) sandwich is filled with ingredients that represent every letter of the alphabet—from avocado to zucchini. Also in the mix: fish sticks, a Krispy Kreme doughnut, Veal Parmesan and xylocarp (a category of fruit that has a hard, woody skin like a coconut).

$100 Grilled Cheese: A grilled cheese sandwich is a pretty perfect food on its own. So what could make bread and melted cheese worth a cool hundred? According to Deca Restaurant + Bar in the Ritz-Carlton Chicago: Iberico ham, "artisan country sourdough," 40-year aged cheddar infused with 24k gold flakes, white truffle aioli, 100-year-old balsamic vinegar, heirloom tomatoes, foie gras and a duck egg. (Just saying: This sounds more like a panini than grilled cheese to us.) It’s served with a side of lobster mac and cheese.

Deviled Ostrich Egg: Deviled eggs make for great appetizers and they’re especially appropriate when Easter rolls around. But making dozens of them is labor intensive and time consuming. Instead, just make one huge deviled ostrich egg. According to these step-by-step photo instructions, it does require a hammer to crack it after it’s been boiled for about two hours, but after that it’s deviled egg business as usual.

