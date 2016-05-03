How to Make Dessert in a Donabe

Caught once without a rice pot at a cooking event, chef Timothy Hollingsworth panicked—until a fellow chef let him borrow a multipurpose Japanese ceramic vessel called a donabe. He was hooked. Now his team at Otium in Los Angeles uses donabe pots for everything, even dessert. For their version of s'mores, served in individual pots, fiery coals in the base ignite a cinnamon stick, perfuming moist brownie bites and housemade graham crackers topped with chocolate-filled marshmallows. 222 S. Hope St.; otiumla.com.