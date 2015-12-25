How to Make Delicious Mini Potato Salad Bites

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking LightHealthMy RecipesReal SimpleSouthern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, we're talking sides.

F&W Editors
December 25, 2015

Potato salad isn’t just for picnics. You can easily transform it into a delicious holiday side dish. Watch this video from our sister brand My Recipes to learn how to make lemon-caper parmesan potato salad bites. These individual baked red potatoes are stuffed with the cheesy, creamy, briny mix, making it a small bite with big flavor.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up