How to Make the Cutest Easter Bunny Cake Ever

Every Easter when I was growing up, my mom would make a bunny cake to celebrate the holiday. As a 7-year-old, it seemed like the coolest thing ever. So complicated. So colorful. So elaborate! Little did I know, all it took was two 8-inch-round cake pans, a knife, and some frosting. (There are a few types of bunny cakes—I grew up with the flat variety.) In other words, it's actually totally easy—and once frosted, the decorating options are endless. It’s basically a gingerbread house for spring. Here, a step-by-step guide on how to make your own.

You will need:

Two 8-inch-round yellow cakes, chilled

3 cups white frosting

1 cup pink frosting

Sweetened shredded coconut, sprinkles and candies, for decorating

1. Put one cake on a work surface. Using a serrated knife, cut the cake to form 1 bow tie and 2 almond-shaped ears. (See below.)

2. Place the uncut cake in the center of an inverted baking sheet or a large rectangle platter. Arrange the 2 ears above the cake on the baking sheet and the bow tie directly below. (See below.)

3. Using an offset spatula, frost the entire cake with the white frosting. (See below.)

4. Transfer the pink frosting to a pastry bag fitted with a small round tip. Decoratively pipe the bow tie and the ears of the bunny. Sprinkle shredded coconut on the head and around the ears. Decorate the bunny with sprinkles, candies and additional pink frosting. And there you have it! The adorable Easter bunny cake of your dreams.

