How to Make Crispy Taco Shells at Home, No Fryer Required

Homemade shells are a serious taco night upgrade. But who wants to stand over a hot vat of splattering oil to make them? Good news: You don’t have to.

F&W Editors
April 27, 2015

Homemade shells are a serious taco night upgrade. But who wants to stand over a hot vat of splattering oil to make them? Good news: You don’t have to. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen taco tamer Justin Chapple reveals how to turn soft tortillas into crispy shells in the oven. It’s an easy, quick way to make a big batch of incredibly crunchy hard taco shells in one go.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

