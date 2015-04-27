How to Make Crispy Taco Shells at Home, No Fryer Required

Homemade shells are a serious taco night upgrade. But who wants to stand over a hot vat of splattering oil to make them? Good news: You don’t have to. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen taco tamer Justin Chapple reveals how to turn soft tortillas into crispy shells in the oven. It’s an easy, quick way to make a big batch of incredibly crunchy hard taco shells in one go.

