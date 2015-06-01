How to Make Crispy, No-Fry Tortilla Bowls

Whether you’re stuffing them with taco salad or just a heaping helping of guacamole, crunchy tortilla bowls make any meal more fun (plus they cut down on dishes!).

F&W Editors
Whether you’re stuffing them with taco salad or just a heaping helping of guacamole, crunchy tortilla bowls make any meal more fun (plus they cut down on dishes!). But frying them is a splattery, messy, time-consuming process, which is why we usually leave the tortilla bowls to the professionals—until today. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen tortilla tamer Justin Chapple demonstrates a quick and easy shortcut that uses the oven. All you need is an upside-down muffin tin.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

