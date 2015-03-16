How to Make Crispy, Insanely Delicious Hasselback Potatoes

Crispy on the outside but tender on the inside, hasselback-style potatoes are incredible to eat. But preparing them can be difficult—it’s so easy to cut all the way through! F&W Test Kitchen potato poobah Justin Chapple has an easy solution in this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips. All you need is a sharp knife and a set of chopsticks. Watch the video to see how he does it.

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: America's Most Decadent Potato Dishes

20 Potato Side Dishes

8 Creamy Mashed Potato Recipes