How to Make Cranberry Sangria

Cranberries are the ultimate holiday fruit, starring in sauces, desserts, and more because of their ruby-red color and bracingly tart-sweet flavor. Those qualities also make it an ideal berry for a festive Christmas sangria made with rosé and apples. Watch our video to learn how.



Here, more recipes for using cranberries this holiday season.

1. Brown Butter–Cranberry Tart

A cross between a tart and a cake, this nutty dessert is gorgeous when topped with fresh cranberries.

2. Cranberry, Ginger and Orange Chutney

This fresh chutney provides deeper flavor than your usual cranberry sauce.

3. Cranberry and Orange Pavlovas

Cranberries and mint provide a nontraditional topper for this airy dessert.

4. Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cranberry Brown Butter

The berries get mixed into a maple-butter sauce for flavor that hits all the best notes.

5. Cranberry Panna Cotta

You only need five ingredients to make this impressive, pretty treat.