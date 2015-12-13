How to Make Cranberry Sangria

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, we're talking holiday strategy.
Cranberries are the ultimate holiday fruit, starring in sauces, desserts, and more because of their ruby-red color and bracingly tart-sweet flavor. Those qualities also make it an ideal berry for a festive Christmas sangria made with rosé and apples. Watch our video to learn how.
Here, more recipes for using cranberries this holiday season.
1. Brown Butter–Cranberry Tart
A cross between a tart and a cake, this nutty dessert is gorgeous when topped with fresh cranberries.
2. Cranberry, Ginger and Orange Chutney
This fresh chutney provides deeper flavor than your usual cranberry sauce.
3. Cranberry and Orange Pavlovas
Cranberries and mint provide a nontraditional topper for this airy dessert.
4. Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Cranberry Brown Butter
The berries get mixed into a maple-butter sauce for flavor that hits all the best notes.
5. Cranberry Panna Cotta
You only need five ingredients to make this impressive, pretty treat.