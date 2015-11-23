How to Make Cider Sangria

Christina Holmes
We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. For Thanksgiving week, we're talking strategy.
If you thought sangria season came and went with the summer, think again. Hard cider sangria is the perfect big-batch beverage to serve guests on Thanksgiving. Made with a fruity blend of apple juice, apple brandy and hard cider, this sangria provides the ultimate autumnal sip. Here, our video shows you exactly how to make it.