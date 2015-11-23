How to Make Cider Sangria

Now that summer drinking is over, it's time to get into autumnal cocktails. Seasonal ingredients like cranberries and apples pair beautifully with ginger beer, white wine and hard cider to create delicious drinks. Whether you're looking for a comforting hot toddy or a tart pear sour, we've got your fall cocktail needs covered

If you thought sangria season came and went with the summer, think again. Hard cider sangria is the perfect big-batch beverage to serve guests on Thanksgiving. Made with a fruity blend of apple juice, apple brandy and hard cider, this sangria provides the ultimate autumnal sip. Here, our video shows you exactly how to make it. 

