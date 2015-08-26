How to Make Chocolate-Covered Ice Cream Popsicles

I've demonstrated nearly 70 Mad Genius Tips on video, but without a doubt, my all-time favorite tip is for making perfect ice cream sandwiches by cutting pints of ice cream into slabs and putting them between two chocolate chip cookies. It's superfast and insanely easy. In the September issue of Food & Wine, I take this tip to the next level by making a colorful ice cream terrine as well as my new favorite summer dessert—chocolate-covered ice cream popsicles! Here, my slicing trick along with two incredible ways to transform ice cream slabs into killer treats.

Slicing Trick: With a large serrated knife, cut one-pint containers of firm ice cream into 3/4-inch-thick rounds. Lay each on a work surface and cut off the container strips. Freeze the slabs on a baking sheet until very firm.

Ice Cream Terrine: Arrange slabs of different ice creams vertically in a 9-by-5-inch metal loaf pan, then freeze until very firm. Using an ice cream scoop, scoop out multicolored swirls for a striking presentation.

Ultimate Chocolate-Covered Ice Cream Pops: In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt 1 pound of finely chopped bittersweet chocolate with a 1/2 cup coconut oil at high power in 20-second intervals. Stir in a generous pinch of salt and let stand at room temperature until cooled. Working quickly, insert wooden popsicle sticks into the short side of firm ice cream slabs, then spoon the chocolate shell all over to coat. Decorate with pearled sugar or chocolate sprinkles and freeze again before serving.

