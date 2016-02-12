How to Make Chef Tal Ronnen’s Vegan Coconut Whipped Cream

Learn how to make an easy vegan coconut whipped cream and a versatile cashew cream by chef Tal Ronnen of L.A.’s buzzy, vegan restaurant Crossroads. Both recipes are from Ronnen's new cookbook, Crossroads.

February 12, 2016

Coconut Whipped Cream

Total: 10 min plus overnight chilling; Makes 3 cups

Refrigerate two 15-ounce cans unsweetened coconut milk overnight. Open the cans and carefully spoon the thick coconut cream into a medium bowl (you should have about 1 1/2 cups total). Reserve the coconut milk for another use. Add 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar and the seeds of one split and scraped vanilla bean to the bowl. Whip the coconut cream with a hand mixer at moderately high speed until soft peaks form and the cream has doubled in volume, about 5 minutes.

Cashew Cream

Total: 5 min plus overnight soaking; Makes 4 1/2 cups 

Rinse 2 cups whole raw cashews and cover with  2 cups water. Cover and refrigerate overnight.  Drain the cashews and rinse well. In a blender, combine the cashews with 3 cups filtered water and blend until very smooth and creamy, 3 to 5 minutes.
MAKE AHEAD Cashew cream can be refrigerated for 4 days. Whisk or blend to re-emulsify.

