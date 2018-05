These smoked-pepper tapas are from chef Jose Garces, who is opening a branch of his Philadelphia flagship Amada in Ne York City this spring. The dish is also on the menu at Chefs Club by Food & Wine, our Manhattan restaurant.

Recipe: Marinated Piquillo Pepper and Whipped Eggplant Toasts

Party Idea

Set out trays of toast and bowls of piquillos, whipped eggplant and anchovies so guests can DIY their tapas.