How to Make Cheese Toasts Healthy

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (which has 120 to 150 calories for a 5-ounce glass)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

This is one of those insanely lazy weeknight recipes that really needs the glass of wine to make it feel like dinner. Thanks to the cheese and the mushrooms, you could probably pair most dry wines with this dish. I’ve opted for a peachy Pinot Gris.

Roasted Mushroom Salad with Cheddar Toasts

Active: 15 MIN; Total: 30 MIN

2 Servings

2 1/2 pound shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded, caps quartered

2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

2 slices whole grain bread

4 large thick slices cheddar cheese (about 1/2 ounce each)

2 cups torn lettuce leaves

1 cup parsley leaves

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

1. Preheat the oven to 400°. On a baking sheet, toss the mushrooms with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 15 minutes, often softened and crispy in spots. Let cool slightly.

2. Arrange 2 slices of cheese on each slice of bread and toast in the oven for about 5 minutes, until the cheese is melted. At this point, you can turn on the broiler for a minute or two to get the cheese browned and bubbling.

3. In a bowl, toss the roasted mushrooms with the lettuce, parsley, vinegar and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt. Transfer the cheese toasts to plates and top with the salad. Serve with forks and knives.

One serving 430 cal; 29 gm fat; 8 gm sat fat; 33 gm carb; 7 gm fiber; 15 gm protein

Wine A stone-fruit-flavored Pinot Gris, like 2011 Clos des Rochers (from Luxembourg!) or 2012 Ponzi.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

