How to Make Carbonara Like a Pro

Not only is carbonara an easy and adaptable recipe for quick dinners, it's also an absolutely acceptable way of scarfing down pasta at brunch thanks to the eggs and bacon. Here, our seven best recipes for crazy-good carbonara.

The authenticity of adding cream to carbonara is controversial, but its deliciousness is not. A creamy carbonara is especially good with thick strands of bucatini pasta.

A handful of green peas adds color and freshness.

Chef Chris Cosentino likes to add briny flavor to his pasta with cured tuna heart, but home cooks can use anchovies instead.

This is a super-green carbonara, made with fresh tarragon, chervil, chives and parsley.

F&W Best New Chef 2015 Tim Maslow amps up spaghetti with a creamy, yet somehow creamless, fresh corn sauce, guanciale and sweet crab. If you’re entertaining you can make the strained corn puree ahead of time and refrigerate overnight. We also recommend pairing it a glass of Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc. John Kernick

Freshen up the rich pasta by simply adding a few handfuls of spinach to fettuccine just before it's finished cooking.

Raid your window box or kitchen garden for this super-fast carbonara.