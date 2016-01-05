How to Make Carbonara Like a Pro

Carbonara is a creamy, intensely satisfying Italian dish of pasta, eggs, bacon and black pepper. Here are seven reasons to add it to your weekly repertoire.

F&W Editors
January 05, 2016

Not only is carbonara an easy and adaptable recipe for quick dinners, it's also an absolutely acceptable way of scarfing down pasta at brunch thanks to the eggs and bacon. Here, our seven best recipes for crazy-good carbonara.

1. Bucatini Carbonara

The authenticity of adding cream to carbonara is controversial, but its deliciousness is not. A creamy carbonara is especially good with thick strands of bucatini pasta.

2. Spaghetti Carbonara with Green Peas

A handful of green peas adds color and freshness.

3. Spaghetti with Anchovy Carbonara

Chef Chris Cosentino likes to add briny flavor to his pasta with cured tuna heart, but home cooks can use anchovies instead.

4. Fusilli Carbonara with Herbs

This is a super-green carbonara, made with fresh tarragon, chervil, chives and parsley.

5. Spaghetti with Corn Carbonara and Crab

F&W Best New Chef 2015 Tim Maslow amps up spaghetti with a creamy, yet somehow creamless, fresh corn sauce, guanciale and sweet crab. If you’re entertaining you can make the strained corn puree ahead of time and refrigerate overnight. We also recommend pairing it a glass of Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc.

John Kernick

Chef Tim Maslow amps up spaghetti with a creamy yet creamless fresh corn sauce, porky guanciale and sweet crab.

6. Spinach Pasta Carbonara

Freshen up the rich pasta by simply adding a few handfuls of spinach to fettuccine just before it's finished cooking.

7. Garden Herb Spaghetti Carbonara

Ian Knauer

Raid your window box or kitchen garden for this super-fast carbonara.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up