How to Make Carbonara Like a Pro

Carbonara is a creamy, intensely satisfying Italian dish of pasta, eggs, bacon and black pepper. Here are seven reasons to add it to your weekly repertoire.
Not only is carbonara an easy and adaptable recipe for quick dinners, it's also an absolutely acceptable way of scarfing down pasta at brunch thanks to the eggs and bacon. Here, our seven best recipes for crazy-good carbonara.
1. Bucatini Carbonara
The authenticity of adding cream to carbonara is controversial, but its deliciousness is not. A creamy carbonara is especially good with thick strands of bucatini pasta.
2. Spaghetti Carbonara with Green Peas
A handful of green peas adds color and freshness.
3. Spaghetti with Anchovy Carbonara
Chef Chris Cosentino likes to add briny flavor to his pasta with cured tuna heart, but home cooks can use anchovies instead.
4. Fusilli Carbonara with Herbs
This is a super-green carbonara, made with fresh tarragon, chervil, chives and parsley.
5. Spaghetti with Corn Carbonara and Crab
Chef Tim Maslow amps up spaghetti with a creamy yet creamless fresh corn sauce, porky guanciale and sweet crab.
6. Spinach Pasta Carbonara
Freshen up the rich pasta by simply adding a few handfuls of spinach to fettuccine just before it's finished cooking.
7. Garden Herb Spaghetti Carbonara
Raid your window box or kitchen garden for this super-fast carbonara.