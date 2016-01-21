How to Make Caramelized Kimchi Baba Ghanoush

Baba ghanoush is a fantastic dish that I love to make often. It delivers a big punch of flavor and is supereasy to make. Smoky, tender eggplant is the star, blended with just a few more ingredients until creamy and rich. It’s the perfect dip for crudité and crackers, or serves as a wonderful spread on sandwiches and crostini. Meat lovers and meat-free friends alike will love it. The version here includes both caramelized and fresh kimchi, creating a baba ghanoush with extra depth of flavor and tang.

Caramelized Kimchi Baba Ghanoush



Active: 30 min; Total: 45 min

Makes: about 3 cups

4 small Italian eggplants (2 pounds)

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups coarsely chopped napa kimchi

1 cup tahini

1 garlic clove

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and pepper

Thinly sliced scallions, for garnish

1. Char the eggplants over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning occasionally, until blackened all over and tender, about ten minutes. Transfer to a plate and let stand until cool enough to handle.



2. Set a colander over a bowl. Scoop the eggplant flesh into the colander; discard the skins. Let drain for 15 minutes, then transfer to a food processor. (Discard the drained juices.)

3. Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add 1 cup of the kimchi and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add the cooked kimchi, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and the remaining 1 cup of kimchi; pulse to combine. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the remaining 1 cup of oil. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish with scallions.



Make Ahead: The baba ghanoush can be refrigerated for 3 days.