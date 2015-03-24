How to Make Campari Fruit Roll-Ups

Snack time, meet cocktail hour. In Washington, DC, one brilliant bartender is garnishing his drinks with a sophisticated, grown-up fruit roll-up made with bracingly bitter Campari. A mustache-shaped strip of booze-infused fruit leather adorns Matt Allred’s Handlebar cocktail (his take on a Boulevardier) at DNV Rooftop.

Not in DC? No problem. Here, Allred shares his recipe for making a big batch of Campari roll-ups at home.

Campari Fruit Roll-Ups

Makes 25 roll-ups

1/4 cups Campari

1 apple, diced

3/4 cups sugar

1/8 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup kumquat puree

Zest of 1/4 of a grapefruit

Preheat the oven to 200°. Purée all of the ingredients, then pour into a pot and reduce on the stove for 30 minutes. Spread the puree over a baking pan lined with a Silpat mat. Bake for 1 hour, then let rest. Once cool, use your choice of cookie cutter to cut out roll-ups.

