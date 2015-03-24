How to Make Campari Fruit Roll-Ups

Snack time, meet cocktail hour.
Snack time, meet cocktail hour. In Washington, DC, one brilliant bartender is garnishing his drinks with a sophisticated, grown-up fruit roll-up made with bracingly bitter Campari. A mustache-shaped strip of booze-infused fruit leather adorns Matt Allred’s Handlebar cocktail (his take on a Boulevardier) at DNV Rooftop.
Not in DC? No problem. Here, Allred shares his recipe for making a big batch of Campari roll-ups at home.
Campari Fruit Roll-Ups
Makes 25 roll-ups
1/4 cups Campari
1 apple, diced
3/4 cups sugar
1/8 cup lemon juice
1/2 cup kumquat puree
Zest of 1/4 of a grapefruit
Preheat the oven to 200°. Purée all of the ingredients, then pour into a pot and reduce on the stove for 30 minutes. Spread the puree over a baking pan lined with a Silpat mat. Bake for 1 hour, then let rest. Once cool, use your choice of cookie cutter to cut out roll-ups.
Related: 12 Campari Cocktails
9 Delicious Aperitifs
15 Beautiful Cocktails