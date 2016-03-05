How to Make a Brunch Casserole

An easy and delicious way to feed a crowd.
What's more satisfying than a warm, hearty breakfast? One that lets you sleep in! Give yourself an extra hour in bed on Sunday morning by preparing a brunch-appropriate casserole the night before. From a gluten-free version made with quinoa to extra-cheesy grits, here are nine amazing brunch casseroles that can easily be made ahead of time.
1. Honey-Almond Quinoa with Cream Cheese
This breakfast casserole combines everything that's good about breakfast--oatmeal, honey, cream cheese, eggs--plus the superfood quinoa.
2. Banana-Walnut Baked Quinoa Oatmeal
Put overripe bananas to good use.
3. Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Breakfast Bake with Eggs
As one F&W editor remarked on tasting this amazing breakfast casserole, "I worship the crisp bottom and the chewy, moist bread."
4. Butternut Squash and Kale Strata with Multigrain Bread
This savory strata is cheesy, eggy and even a little bit good for you thanks to the vitamin-packed kale and squash.
5. Custardy Baked Orzo with Spinach, Bacon and Feta
Few Americans eat pasta for breakfast, but this Greek-inspired recipe will win you over.
6. Baked Eggs with Chorizo and Potatoes
This hearty combination of crumbled chorizo, chunky of crispy potatoes and eggs is chef David Kinch's Mexican-California twist on rösti, the classic Swiss fried-potato breakfast.
7. Cheesy Grits Casserole
Using old-fashioned, stone-ground grits gives this Southern-style breakfast casserole a better texture and flavor than quick cooking grits.
8. Blueberry Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal
Either fresh or frozen blueberries will work for this healthy, gluten-free breakfast.
9. Christmas-Morning Casserole
Don't wait until Christmas to make star chef Bryan Voltaggio's tasty casserole featuring pepperoni, mushrooms and gooey cheese.