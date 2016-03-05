How to Make a Brunch Casserole

What's more satisfying than a warm, hearty breakfast? One that lets you sleep in! Give yourself an extra hour in bed on Sunday morning by preparing a brunch-appropriate casserole the night before. From a gluten-free version made with quinoa to extra-cheesy grits, here are nine amazing brunch casseroles that can easily be made ahead of time.

This breakfast casserole combines everything that's good about breakfast--oatmeal, honey, cream cheese, eggs--plus the superfood quinoa.

Put overripe bananas to good use.

As one F&W editor remarked on tasting this amazing breakfast casserole, "I worship the crisp bottom and the chewy, moist bread."

This savory strata is cheesy, eggy and even a little bit good for you thanks to the vitamin-packed kale and squash.

Few Americans eat pasta for breakfast, but this Greek-inspired recipe will win you over.

This hearty combination of crumbled chorizo, chunky of crispy potatoes and eggs is chef David Kinch's Mexican-California twist on rösti, the classic Swiss fried-potato breakfast.

Using old-fashioned, stone-ground grits gives this Southern-style breakfast casserole a better texture and flavor than quick cooking grits.

Either fresh or frozen blueberries will work for this healthy, gluten-free breakfast.

Don't wait until Christmas to make star chef Bryan Voltaggio's tasty casserole featuring pepperoni, mushrooms and gooey cheese.