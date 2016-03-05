How to Make a Brunch Casserole

Topped with runny eggs, this delicious dish is perfect for a crowd.

An easy and delicious way to feed a crowd.

March 05, 2016

What's more satisfying than a warm, hearty breakfast? One that lets you sleep in! Give yourself an extra hour in bed on Sunday morning by preparing a brunch-appropriate casserole the night before. From a gluten-free version made with quinoa to extra-cheesy grits, here are nine amazing brunch casseroles that can easily be made ahead of time.

1. Honey-Almond Quinoa with Cream Cheese

This breakfast casserole combines everything that's good about breakfast--oatmeal, honey, cream cheese, eggs--plus the superfood quinoa.

2. Banana-Walnut Baked Quinoa Oatmeal

Put overripe bananas to good use.

3. Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Breakfast Bake with Eggs

"I worship the crisp bottom and the chewy, moist bread," remarked an F&W editor of this bacon-studded breakfast casserole.

4. Butternut Squash and Kale Strata with Multigrain Bread

This savory strata is cheesy, eggy and even a little bit good for you thanks to the vitamin-packed kale and squash.

5. Custardy Baked Orzo with Spinach, Bacon and Feta

Few Americans eat pasta for breakfast, but this Greek-inspired recipe will win you over.

6. Baked Eggs with Chorizo and Potatoes

This hearty combination of crumbled chorizo, chunky of crispy potatoes and eggs is chef David Kinch's Mexican-California twist on rösti, the classic Swiss fried-potato breakfast.

7. Cheesy Grits Casserole

Using old-fashioned, stone-ground grits gives this Southern-style breakfast casserole a better texture and flavor than quick cooking grits.

8. Blueberry Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal

Either fresh or frozen blueberries will work for this healthy, gluten-free breakfast.

9. Christmas-Morning Casserole

Don't wait until Christmas to make star chef Bryan Voltaggio's tasty casserole featuring pepperoni, mushrooms and gooey cheese.

