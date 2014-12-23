How to Make Brown Sugar When You Invariably Run Out of It

Got everything you need to make cookies except for that one dried-up nub of brown sugar? Follow this super easy demo and you'll be baking in no time.

F&W Editors
December 22, 2014

In the latest episode of Mad Genius Tips season two, F&W Test Kitchen wildman Justin Chapple reveals something so obvious and yet so often overlooked: Brown sugar is white sugar mixed with molasses. So if you head to the cabinet to find everything you need for cookies except for one dried-up nub of brown sugar, follow his super easy demo and you'll be baking in no time.

