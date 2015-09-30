How to Make Black Garlic in a Rice Cooker

Umami-packed black garlic is a terrific staple to have on hand. It adds depth and delicious funkiness to any dish. But it’s not always easy to find. The solution: Make your own. In a clip from this year’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen (below), Top Chef champion Mei Lin reveals how to make black garlic at home in a rice cooker. It does take time (about nine to twelve days), but after that you’ll have your own private supply of what Lin calls “the most tastiest thing.”

