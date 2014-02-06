How to Make Biscuits When the World is Ending

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, a la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival.

Chef Art Smith would prepare for the worst with Lucini extra virgin olive oil, Burton’s Maplewood Farm maple syrup, kosher salt, dried heirloom beans, dried ham, White Lily flour and mayonnaise. When he found a place to set up camp, Smith would prepare a meal of beans cooked with olive oil, ham, maple syrup and salt, with a side of his grandmother’s appropriately named Great Depression biscuits. “They didn’t have butter, so they mixed self-rising flour and mayonnaise,” he says.

