How to Make the Best Eggnog

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking LightHealthMy RecipesReal SimpleSouthern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, we guide you through holiday party season.

F&W Editors
December 03, 2015

Eggnog, the frothy mix of eggs, cream, sugar, nutmeg and booze, is a holiday staple for many households—including some illustrious ones. President George Washington liked to serve an ultra-boozy version to guests, which included whiskey, rye, rum and sherry. Watch this terrific video from My Recipes for an easy way to make delicious old-fashioned eggnog.

Or, if you're feeling adventurous, try this version from ChefSteps, which uses modern techniques to boost flavor.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up