How to Make the Best Eggnog

Eggnog, the frothy mix of eggs, cream, sugar, nutmeg and booze, is a holiday staple for many households—including some illustrious ones. President George Washington liked to serve an ultra-boozy version to guests, which included whiskey, rye, rum and sherry. Watch this terrific video from My Recipes for an easy way to make delicious old-fashioned eggnog.

Or, if you're feeling adventurous, try this version from ChefSteps, which uses modern techniques to boost flavor.