How to Make the Best DIY Shamrock Shake at Home

While St. Patrick’s Day is now just a hazy memory, one bright green highlight of the holiday is still available. The Shamrock Shake, a mint-flavored, grass green milkshake with a cult following, is for sale while supplies last at McDonald's. But here's even better news: Yesterday, F&W’s Justin Chapple visited the Meredith Vieira Show to demonstrate how to make a spiked version of the minty shake at home. It’s the perfect dessert for the start of spring—or whenever you find yourself craving a minty, boozy fix. Watch the video above to see Justin make his delicious DIY Shamrock Shake.

