How to Make the Best Brisket for Hanukkah

Cooking perfectly juicy, tender brisket for Hannukah doesn't have to be daunting. In this video from sister brand Sunset, chef Tanya Holland of Oakland's B-Side BBQ demonstrates how to prep and season beef brisket.

Here, eight amazing brisket recipes that will win Hanukkah.

1. Gail Simmons's Horseradish Brisket

Rubbing prepared horseradish on the brisket and whisking it into the meaty sauce punches up the rich flavors here.

2. Red-Wine-Braised Beef Brisket

This sweet-and-sour brisket is made with raisins, apples, red wine vinegar and red wine.

3. Hanukkah Brisket

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern likes to roast his brisket whole, because the fatty nose of the wide end will help to keep the roast moist.

4. Brisket with Onion-and-Chile Jam

Letting the brisket rest in the pan juices for a half hour makes it especially moist.

5. Grandma Selma's Brisket

Chef Russ Pillar's take on his grandmother's recipe features unexpected ingredients such as Coca-Cola.

6. Holiday Beef Brisket with Onions

Pair this dish with a spicy and aromatic Italian Barolo, which will stand up to the concentrated garlic, tomato and beef flavors.

7. Slow Cooker Spicy Brisket with Texas Caviar

Hot barbecue spice blend and Cajun spice blend add terrific heat to this juicy brisket.

Make some of the best brisket ever with no smoker in sight. FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

8. Beef Brisket with Lemon-Oregano Sauce

This brisket gets rubbed with seasonings, braised and roasted so it's super-tender with a crisp crust.